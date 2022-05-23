The view from the Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta is a little rosier.
A pair of yellow windows was replaced with stained-glass panels honoring late UUSO member and Oneonta resident Alice Siegfried at the 12 Ford Ave. church during a Sunday, May 22 dedication ceremony. Siegfried, a potter, avid gardener and 60-year member of the church, died in July 2020 at age 88.
Kathy Paranya, chair of the church’s aesthetics committee, said Siegfried had long wanted the upgrade.
“Alice, before she passed away … had mentioned for many years, actually, that she really disliked the yellow windows and would love to have stained glass,” she said. “She mentioned to … (church member and historian) Bob Brzozowski that she would like to give some money for having the windows made in stained glass, and then she died. Bob followed up with her family and said, ‘Would you like to do this in her memory?’ and they were very open to that.”
According to a media release, the windows were designed and fabricated by artist Fabio Pizzol, of Italy and Connecticut, with custom frames by Adam Scudder of Maryland, New York. The process, Paranya said, began in October 2020.
“It was shortly after she died that we started talking about it, then talked to her family,” she said.
Brzozowski, also a member of the aesthetics committee, said a “public request for letters of interest” was issued.
“There were only two to three stipulations: cost, they had to somehow reflect Alice’s life and they had to complement, without copying, the historic windows (elsewhere in the sanctuary),” he said. “All three (applicant artisans) really did their homework; they either knew her or did enough research to know about her. But Fabio Pizzol’s images resonated with the committee, and the congregation had the chance to give feedback.” The windows were installed, Brzozowski said, in mid-May.
“(Pizzol’s design) kind of fit with the windows that we already had and, he didn’t know Alice, but he very much represented her feelings on gardening and flowers … and we also put the Unitarian Universalist symbol (of the flaming chalice),” Paranya echoed. “When we looked for an artist to build or design the windows for us, we told them she had a big garden, she was into peace, she was a potter and a big part of Oneonta for a long time.”
The chalice, Brzozowski said, represents “the light of reason, the warmth of community and the flame of hope.”
The tribute, organizers said, felt fitting. The windows were also blessed, Paranya said, with water from Seigfried’s property during the regular UUSO Sunday morning church service.
“She was the longest member of the church at the point when she passed away,” Paranya said. “She’d been through thick and thin for the church, but always wanted stained-glass where those yellow windows were. I think most people in the congregation are excited about having these new windows.”
“If you met Alice in one of her many capacities … as a potter, master gardener, social activist … it wasn’t long before you were a friend of Alice,” Brzozowski said.
“It has the flowers and … the flaming chalice, which is a pretty recent Unitarian Universalist symbol, but one my mother really liked,” Heidi Siegfried, Alice’s daughter and part-time Oneonta resident said. “She was always trying to create more beauty — in the world and in the church.”
