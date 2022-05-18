New clinic gives Walton new light

Vicky Klukkert | The Daily Star Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta welcomes people to the the Delaware County Behavioral Health Clinic in Walton on Tuesday, May 17. Also pictured, from left, are Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé, Director of Delaware County Community Services Cynthia Heaney, Mark Thayer, director Central NY Field Office state Office of Mental Health and Justin Lynady, regional coordinator Central Regional Office state Office Alcohol & Substance Abuse Services.