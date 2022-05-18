New clinic gives Walton new light

Visitors who toured the new Delaware County Behavioral Health Clinic in Walton after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday commented on how bright and airy it felt.
“I love all of this glass,” Walton Town Clerk Ronda Williams said. “I love how open this office feels. It makes it so inviting.”
Groups of four to eight people followed employees around the building as they explained what every area was used for and answered questions from the visitors.
County District Attorney John Hubbard said he noticed several rooms were empty and asked if there was a staffing shortage. Tour group leader Caroline Whiteside said the department is short one employee in the Office Alcohol & Substance Abuse Services and about five employees on the Office of Mental Health side. “We’ve been short staffed since the beginning of COVID,” she said.
The building, at 243 Delaware St. in Walton, opened in November, but the official opening and ribbon-cutting was postponed after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the winter.
Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta welcomed everyone to the ribbon-cutting and thanked other county representatives for deciding to put the building in Walton.
“This is a 75-year investment for Delaware County and Walton,” he said. “It was much needed and it consolidates three different services efficiently for residents.”
The building combines the adult mental health clinic that was at 1 Hospital Road in Walton, the children’s mental health clinic that was at a building on Shepard Street in Walton and the drug and alcohol abuse services that were in Hamden.
Ellen Whipple, who used to work at the substance abuse clinic and retired before the new building was built, said she was “very envious” of the staff who get to work in the new building.
“It was much-needed then. Cindy was my boss. She’s a wonderful director.”
Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chair Tina Molé said on behalf of the board they were “happy the day is finally here. It was a long-awaited opening of a state-of-the-art facility that will provide services” county residents deserve. She praised Director of Delaware County Community Services Cynthia Heaney and the committee that oversaw the project’s completion throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that as people recover from the pandemic and face other stressors in their life, they may find the services offered at the building helpful.
In addition to the tour, people voted on the best artwork submitted by students at Downsville, Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi, Walton Central School and a group of homeschooled students.
“Posters like this demonstrate why we’re here,” Williams said, pointing to a poster with several phrases that might be said by people to help others, but don’t necessarily help them.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
