Otsego and Delaware counties each reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday,
Otsego County has now had 113 confirmed cases, and has only one active case at this time. There have been 106 people who recovered from illness and six who died.
Public health officials said 17 people are on quarantine for having had close contact to a case and 207 people on quarantine after traveling to high-risk states
In Delaware County, there have now been 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 90 people recovered and were discharged and three are isolating at home. None are currently hospitalized. Six people have died. There are 20 people under precautionary quarantine.
Chenango County reported no new cases Tuesday. Schoharie County did not release a report.
