Delaware County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, after reporting 11 Saturday and 11 Sunday.
According to a Monday media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 98 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 366 under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 1,534 cases and 42 COVID-19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 37 new cases since Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 70 active cases Monday, with eight people hospitalized and 238 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,434 confirmed cases and 53 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 23 new cases since Friday. It has now recorded 1,210 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
The Otsego County Department of Health had not updated its website with Monday statistics at press time.
An update dated Feb. 28 reported 17 new cases. The county had 131 active cases at that time, with six people hospitalized.
The department reported a daily positivity rate of 4.7% positive and a seven day rate of 2%.
The county has recorded 3.156 cases and 52 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 5,307 people hospitalized, with 1,065 patients in intensive care units and 741 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.58%. There were 80 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
"It's been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we've made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant," Cuomo said. "Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we're going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus' spread. It's critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing — while we're still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population. This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic — now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel."
