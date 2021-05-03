Chenango County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
According to a Monday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 100 active cases in the county, with four people hospitalized and 460 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,298 cases and 73 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 25 new cases over the weekend, seven of them on Monday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 67 active cases and five hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.0% positive and the seven-day average was 1.3%.
The county has recorded 4,354 cases and 60 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Delaware County reported 10 new cases between Friday and Monday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 64 active cases in the county, with eight people hospitalized and 96 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,310 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 15 new cases over the weekend. The county has had 1,615 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 2,539 people hospitalized, with 613 in intensive care units and 379 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 1.94% and the seven-day average was 1.79%. Cuomo said the seven-day average was the lowest since Nov. 5 and fell 50% during the last month.
There were 37 COVID-19 deaths in the state Sunday.
Cuomo said more than 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, 91,035 doses had been administered across the state's distribution network in the previous 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
"New Yorkers have shown strength and resiliency through an incredibly difficult time in our lives, and the numbers are declining as we make progress fighting this pandemic," Cuomo said. "As vaccination rates go up, we're making the vaccine easier to access and improving the state's public health by establishing walk-in appointments and new pop-up sites. The infection rate is a function of what each of us does to slow the spread, and washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing remain critical behaviors that save lives. I urge everyone who can get the vaccine to make an appointment if you are not already vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us and rebuild New York."
