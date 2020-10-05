Otsego and Chenango County reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases Monday.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported 13 new cases over the previous two days, with two new cases reported Sunday and 11 cases reported
Monday. Six of the cases are SUNY Oneonta students. Seven are county residents.
According to a media release, there are 32 active cases in the county and one person in a hospital.
There have been 910 total confirmed cases since tracking began. Of those, 731 are linked to SUNY Oneonta and 20 are Hartwick College students.
Chenango reported a new total of 261 since tracking began, up by eight from Friday's 253.
According to a media release, the county has 11 active cases, up from seven on Friday. Active quarantines also increased over the weekend, with 97 people now under quarantine, as opposed to 83 on Friday. There are three people hospitalized with the disease.
Delaware County reported two new cases Monday, bringing its total since tracking began to 128. According to a media release, there are eight active cases in the county and 67 people under mandatory quarantine. There were no patients being treated for COVID in hospitals.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, Sunday or Monday. According to a media release, there is currently one active case on campus. There have been 20 cases detected on campus since Aug. 1.
