Otsego County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with six of them being related to the outbreak on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
Of the 831 total confirmed cases in the county to date, 671 are related to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, the county Department of Health said in a media release.
Seven cases of COVID were reported of county residents over the past 18 days, "very similar to the weekly number reported over the past several months," the release said. There are 166 active cases in the county, with no hospitalizations.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and two of its cases have recovered, according to a media release. The current number of positive cases is nine.
Delaware County reported one new positive case Friday, bringing the total to 117. Six people are isolating at one, and one person is hospitalized according to a media release from the county Department of Health. There are 74 people in mandatory quarentine.
Chenango County reported two new cases Friday, bringing the total since tracking began to 242.
There are 10 active cases in the county, according to the department of health, along with 114 active quarantines and one person hospitalized.
Schoharie County has reported five new cases since its last report Aug. 21, bringing its total to 81. Four of those cases were reported in the past week, according to a post on the Department of Health's Facebook page.
There are four people in isolation, and 18 people in quarantine.
