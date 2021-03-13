Delaware County Public Health reported Saturday, March 13, another person had died of COVID.
It was the 43rd death reported since the pandemic began. The first case in the county was reported on March 12, 2020. The first death in the county occurred April 1.
There were nine new cases reported, bringing the total number of cases reported in Delaware to 1,711. Of those, 135 are active, and 13 people are hospitalized. There are 396 people in mandatory quarantine. Twelve of the active cases are at SUNY Delhi, according to the SUNY COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 78 cases since the start of the year on the campus, and 103 since the pandemic began.
The county had a 8.2% daily positivity rate on Friday with a seven-day rolling average of 3.7%.
Otsego County reported 17 new cases on Saturday, brining its to-date total to 3,433. Of those there are 171 active cases with seven people hospitalized. There have been 54 deaths since the pandemic began, the latest reported Friday. The county reported at 4.9% daily positivity rate, with a 1.6% seven-day roiling average.
As of Friday, Hartwick College reported 37 active cases, one of which was new, with a 14-day rolling average of 56 active cases. There have been 151 cases reported since Jan. 4, according to the college.
SUNY Oneonta had 25 active cases on Saturday, according to the SUNY Dashboard. There have 128 cases reported since the pandemic began. Nearly 800 cases were reported on the campus in the fall.
In Schoharie County, there were five new cases reported, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 1,284, according to the New York COVID tracker. There have been 13 deaths. The county had a 3.8% daily positivity rate, and 1.3% seven-day rolling average.
SUNY Cobleskill reported two active cases, with 30 total cases reported since the semester began, according to the SUNY dashboard. The college had 24 cases during the fall semester.
Chenango County did not issue a report on Saturday.
