Two area counties reported more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday
Chenango County reported that four more people had died of COVID between Oct. 2 and Nov. 3.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have waited for the death certificate to confirm the cause of death," said Isaiah Sutton, Chenango County Public Heath's director of environmental health and code enforcement. "These reports can take upwards of 30 days or more to come in, particularly if place of death is outside Chenango County. In some instances, we have to track them down through the various hospitals and healthcare facilities."
The latest deaths bring the COVID death toll in the county to 91. The county had 238 active cases as of Tuesday's report, of which 180 were unvaccinated, and five people hospitalized, all of whom had not been vaccinated, according to the county. There were 582 people in quarantine.
Otsego County reported two deaths Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 80.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, 40 new cases were reported Tuesday. There were 172 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 27 COVID-19 deaths Monday.
"We are two days away from gathering with loved ones, many of us for the first time since the onset of the pandemic," Hochul said in a media release. "I want to urge New Yorkers to do everything they can to ensure they stay safe this holiday season.
"The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you haven't gotten yours yet, go out and get it today, and if you have and you're due for your booster, get yours as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available throughout the state," she said.
