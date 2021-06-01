Over the long holiday weekend, reported COVID-19 cases in the area remained low.
Otsego County reported four new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 15 active cases Tuesday with two people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 1.0% and the seven-day average was 0.6%.
The county has recorded 4,469 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Chenango County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Tuesday.
According to a Tuesday media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 16 active cases in the county, with one person hospitalized and 62 under active quarantine.
There have been 3.469 confirmed cases and 77 COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported three new cases between Friday and Tuesday. The county has had 1,689 cases and 17 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County no longer issues daily reports. It gives weekly reports on Thursdays.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the statewide seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.65% Monday, a new low. The average has declined for 57 straight days, according to a media release.
The daily positivity rate was 0.77%.
There were 1,032 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19, the fewest since Oct. 24. There were eight COVID-19 deaths statewide Monday.
"New Yorkers are continuing to beat back COVID every day and as the numbers keep going down we are able to get our economy back up and running and move our state into the future," Cuomo said in the release. "We've followed the science and the data and reduced restrictions on people and businesses, but our priority remains getting more people vaccinated."
