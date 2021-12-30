The first day of the state-run COVID-19 testing site in Milford was busy Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss, R-Cherry Valley, Middlefield, Roseboom, said 250 people were tested Wednesday at the American Legion Post at 86 West Main St. in Milford. That translated to about 30 per hour, he said.
"There was a steady stream of people all day," Bliss said. "While I was there I saw people of all ages getting tested."
"It went well," Bliss continued. "There were a few minor glitches that had to be worked out, but that is to be expected as we were among the first testing sites to get up and running."
The testing site offers both the rapid and PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, Bliss said. The testing site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
Bliss said that because of the New Year's holiday, the site will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Milford testing site is one of 13 testing sites that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Dec. 24 will be set up around the state to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in portions of the state. Other sites have been set up in each borough of New York City, Moravia, Albion, Hauppauge, Hempstead, Malone, Lowville and Watkins Glen.
Bliss said the Milford site "is a good, central location in the county. We first thought about having it at The Meadows (Office Complex), but it's not as easy to get to. Milford is in the center of the county close to I-88." He said Mayor Brian Pokorny said the building space was available for use and is handicapped accessible.
People can schedule an appointment to get tested at appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting. According to the Otsego County Department of Health, walk-ins are also allowed.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.