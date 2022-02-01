New legislative lines will have big impact locally

The proposed changes to state legislature lines would affect several area towns. The descriptions below are limited to Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. Each district would contain towns from outside that region, as well.
STATE SENATE
In Chenango County, the towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Greene, Coventry, Guilford, Oxford, Smithville, Norwich, Preston, McDonough and German are in the 52nd district, while the towns of Pitcher, Pharsalia, Plymouth, North Norwich, New Berlin, Lincklaen, Otselic, Smyrna, Sherburne and Columbus are in the 51st District.
Under the proposal, the entire county would be in the 61st District.
Delaware County is currently divided among three Senate districts. The towns of Colchester, Delhi, Hamden, Masonville, Tompkins and Walton are in the 42nd District. The towns of Andes, Bovina, Franklin, Harpersfield, Kortright, Meredith, Middletown, Roxbury, Sidney and Stamford are in the 44th District. The towns of Deposit and Hancock are in the 52nd District.
Under the proposal, the entire county would be in the 44th District.
Otsego County and Schoharie County, currently entirely in the 51st District, would stay that way under the proposal.
ASSEMBLY
Many towns in the four-county region will be shifting Assembly Districts.
The 101st District currently contains the Otsego County towns of Maryland, Middlefield, Springfield and Westford. In Delaware County, it contains the towns of Andes, Bovina, Davenport, Delhi and Hamden.
Under the proposal, it would hold the Otsego County towns of Edmeston, Laurens, Morris, Otego and Pittsfield, along with the Delaware County towns of Andes, Hamden and Franklin.
The 102nd District currently contains all of Schoharie County, along with the Delaware County towns of Harpersfield, Kortright, Middletown, Roxbury and Stamford, and the Otsego County towns of Cherry Valley, Decatur, Roseboom and Worcester.
Under the proposal, it would continue to hold all of Schoharie County, along with the Delaware County towns of Bovina, Davenport, Delhi, Harpersfield, Meredith, Middletown and Stamford, and the Otsego County towns of Cherry Valley, Decatur, Maryland, Middlefield, Roseboom, Westfield and Worcester.
The 121st District currently contains the Otsego County towns of Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Hartwick, Laurens, Milford, New Lisbon, Oneonta (including the city), Otego, Otsego, Pittsfield, Plainfield and Richfield.
Under the proposal, it would contain the Chenango County towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Columbus, Coventry, Greene, Guilford, McDonough, New Berlin, North Norwich, Norwich, Otselic, Oxford, Pharsalia, Plymouth, Preston, Sherburne, Smithville, Smyrna, along with the Delaware County towns of Colchester, Deposit, Hancock, Masonville, Sidney and Walton.
The 122nd District currently encompasses the Chenango County towns of Afton, Bainbridge, Coventry, German, Greene, Guilford, New Berlin, North Norwich, Norwich, Oxford, Preston and Smithville, as well as the Delaware County towns of Colchester, Deposit, Franklin, Hancock, Masonville, Sidney and Tompkins, along with the Otsego County towns of Gilbertsville, Morris and Unadilla.
Under the proposal, it would contain the Otsego County towns of Burlington, Exeter, Hartwick, Milford, Oneonta, New Lisbon, Plainfield and Richfield.
The 126th District currently includes the Chenango County towns of Columbus, Lincklaen, McDonough, Otselic, Pharsalia, Pitcher, Plymouth, Sherburne and Smyrna. Those towns would all be moved to other districts.
The 131st District, currently home to no area towns, would gain the Chenango County towns of German, Lincklaen and Pitcher.
Managing Editor Robert Cairns contributed to this report.
