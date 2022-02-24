New Oneonta mayor offers weekly video updates

Oneonta mayor Mark Drnek sat in his son’s childhood bedroom, the room where the dog sleeps now, with a video camera and a few notes Thursday afternoon, preparing to record his weekly video address.
Since taking office in January, Drnek has released short videos on Friday afternoons as an informal way to communicate with the community. This week he planned to discuss snow emergency parking, a program for kids and Saturday’s NAACP block party, he said during a short interview before recording.
“I promised everybody transparency, as much transparency as I can possibly provide,” Drnek said. He sees myriad ways to keep people informed, and tries to use as many as possible. In addition to the videos, he likes to give public addresses at the start of twice-monthly city council meetings. He writes two columns per month for local newspapers, including The Daily Star, and hopes to launch a podcast in April.
His goal is to keep the public updated and engaged in city decision-making, he said, “connected to their own governance and … taking charge, essentially, of their own quality of life in the city. And the best way to do that is to have people informed.”
In previous videos, Drnek has addressed local topics large and small — Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a COVID outbreak at city hall, urban deer and icy sidewalks. A somber reflection about the death of SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro had more than 2,000 views.
Most videos have fewer than 400 viewers, such as last week’s appreciation of the dog park featuring his own dog, named Bear.
“I'm not selling anything, which is one of the reasons that you would typically be, you know, anxious to see what the numbers are,” he said — then corrected himself. “I guess I am selling something: I'm selling communication.” If he finds the videos are not resonating, he’ll change the format, he said.
With me, “what you see is what you get. I'm not the most pretentious guy,” Drnek said. He was wearing a flannel shirt, and said he'd likely still be wearing it when he recorded.
Although the mayoral position is officially part-time, Drnek has been working 11-hour days. He wants to be approachable, so that the communication can go two ways, he said.
He said he hands out his business card to everyone he meets, “whether they want one or not, and it's got my cell number on it.” He asks people to text or email or stop him on the street, “and I tell them, I will be reaching out to you, when we start to discuss this issue … that you're excited about” in order to bring as many people as possible to the table.
“Contact me anytime,” Drnek said at the end of the interview. “I’ll be here when you need me.”
The mayor’s videos are available on the city of Oneonta’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofoneonta
