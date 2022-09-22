Otsego County's tourism promotion agency, Destination Marketing Corporation, announced Thursday that it launched a new website, "We Go Otsego," with "the primary goal of connecting residents with local tourism businesses offering activities, especially during the shoulder season, when the businesses rely more heavily on resident traffic, rather than visitors."
According to a media release from DMC, the site is intended as a way for Otsego County residents to learn about opportunities "to explore their own backyard." The site features an event calendar, along with information on attractions, outdoor recreation and activities.
“I foresee ‘We Go Otsego’ becoming a common household phrase when folks are looking for something to do with their free time," said Cassandra Harrington, executive director of DMC. "Participation is not membership-based, so if it’s a tourism-related event, it can be listed. The brilliant thing about it is that the calendar software pulls the event information from Facebook and Eventbrite, eliminating another round of data entry.”
DMC encouraged residents to use the hashtag #WeGoOtesgo in their social media posts as they explore the region.
The site was developed and launched with the help of Paperkite, a marketing agency headquartered in Cooperstown, the release said.
The website can be seen at www.WeGoOtsego.com. Owners of tourism-related businesses who want to promote an event on the site should call 607- 322-4046.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.