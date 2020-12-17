The Community Foundation of Otsego County is seeking input on how to best target its grants for the spring of 2021, for which it has allocated $200,000.
"We rely on citizen input to help us direct our grant making, so we ask people to please take our survey at www.cfotsego.org. The survey will remain active through mid-January 2021," a media release from the organization said.
The group encourages Otsego County residents to participate and also share the survey URL with others. "More responses will give us a much clearer picture of the needs of residents, and help us more effectively direct our funds. We look forward to all citizens’ ideas on how we can help improve the quality of life for all of us in Otsego County," the release said.
Everyone who completes the survey by Jan. 15 will be entered into a drawing. A $100 donation to the Otsego County nonprofit of the winner's choice will be awarded to the nonprofit.
Founded in 2019, the Community Foundation of Otsego County awarded its first $200,000 in grants in 2020 to help nonprofits address the COVID-19 crisis, the release said. The awards included dedicated funds for personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, child care providers, subsidies for local farms aiding food pantries, farmers’ markets, medical co-pays, rent assistance, transportation assistance and assistance in reopening small businesses across the county.
A complete list of awards made to date is available at www.cfotsego.org. The COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund application form can also be found at the website. The foundation will accept new applications for the 2020 Fund through Dec. 31.
For more information or to donate, email contact@cfotsego.org or write to Community Foundation of Otsego County, P.O. Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468.
