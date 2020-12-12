HAMDEN — The new owners of two longtime landmarks said they are hoping to herald the revitalization of the historic hamlet.
Hamden General Store owner Amy Crawford said she has fond memories of the Main Street storefront from the days she and her family would visit her father Malcolm “Mac” Crawford’s hometown.
“That was one of my favorite things about coming to Hamden — you could just run down to the store when you needed something, or grab a meal at the Hamden Inn,” Crawford said. “The store has a history in our family — for me, this is so nostalgic and reminiscent.”
An old cash register behind the counter still bears the names of long-ago account holders, printed in slanted script; among them is her grandfather, Don Crawford. A descendant of Delaware County dairy farmers, Crawford said she and her family, now living in New York City, sought refuge on the family’s Launt Hollow property when the pandemic hit.
A small cabin on a tract of land with some waterfalls just above the historic ballfield bearing the family name is all that remains of their former multi-acre farm, Crawford said, but “it’s very special to our family.”
The lack of electricity and internet access was an immediate obstacle for a family of four working and schooling from home, Crawford said.
Noticing the empty storefront that most recently housed the Lucky Dog Farm Store and Cafe, she reached out to the owner and asked to rent the space for the summer. The back storage rooms were transformed into a shared workspace for Crawford, her sisters and her husband, Andrew Barber, and their two kids, Samuel and Louisa.
“Everybody has their coping mechanisms during COVID, and this place made me feel centered at a time when things are so confusing,” said Crawford, who was raised in Virginia. “I thought: at least I have my people, my neighborhood, I have Lucky Dog, I have the Hamden Inn across the way — why would I not want to be part of that group?”
Crawford said she asked Katie Toker, who co-owns Rock Royal Farm in Walton with her husband, to assess local interest in opening a seasonal pop-up shop of some sort and was met with a string of eager local vendors and producers fresh off the seasonal market circuit. Toker said: “We have everything; locally roasted coffee, bread, granola, meats, ice cream, organic vegetables, cider, maple products — you name it.”
“Half of the people in here are from Hamden,” Toker added, including Lindner’s Cider, Berry Brook Farm and Buel’s Maple.
Crawford said she is using the pop-up as an opportunity to gather information from local residents and vendors “so that when the store does open, it’s informed by what the community wants.”
“My goal is to go very micro and very community-oriented and very small,” she said. “We’re just trying to work with people here to make it a hub again for this little village. I love this place.”
“Main Street is looking up for the first time in a long time,” Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said. “We’re very pleased by that.”
Crawford, who works as a public defender for the Bronx Defenders, and her husband, who works as an administrator at a K-8 school connected to Columbia University, said they are “committed to forever coming back.” “I still have a full-time job in New York City, I have two kids — this is not my livelihood,” she said. “It would be great if it made money, but to me, it’s important that it’s open and it’s a place for people to go. I want it to be the essentials.”
Bakers Grimm, operated by Carla and Delmar Crim out of their Delhi home, is slated to move into the commercial bakery space at the back of the building, and Crawford said she is looking for someone to run a cafe out of the commercial kitchen space.
Carla, who works for Cornell Cooperative Extension, was tasked with reviving the Walton Farmers Market two years ago and said she asked her husband to bring some of his bread “to give it critical mass.”
Brooklyn resident David Kopach said it was his own experience in the hospitality industry that drew him to the Hamden Inn.
Born and raised in Albany, Kopach said he spent his early adulthood working in his uncle’s restaurants and felt the business was “in his blood.” Kopach said he and a friend were looking for a vacation home in the spring of 2019 when they happened upon the Hamden Inn listed on Zillow.
“The plan was just to rent it to somebody and rent the upstairs as apartments. COVID hit right after we closed in January, so we just moved in here and started renovating the upstairs apartments into Airbnbs,” he said. “In the time that we spent up here, we just really loved the area, so we ended up buying a house in Delhi.”
Following the movements of his “really cool friends,” Kopach said he was interested in Delaware County from the start, but knew that downtown spots in Andes and Margaretville were out of his price range.
“I’m definitely sensitive to the idea of gentrification in a small town,” Kopach continued. “Even the fact that we put Airbnbs upstairs as opposed to making them long-term rentals — I was hesitant to even talk about that with people because I know people around here need affordable, long-term apartments. There’s definitely a problem with that around here.”
The entrance to the upstairs rooms is through the restaurant, Kopach said, making long-term rentals and a full bar and restaurant incompatible. Renting out the upstairs space helped pay the bills while the downstairs was being renovated, Kopach said. The rooms were booked every weekend from July until December.
The Hamden Inn, built in 1844 as the Cottage Inn, was once the meeting place of Civil War soldiers and veterans, according to Delaware County Historian Gabrielle Pierce.
Kopach said he met Crawford over the summer when her kids solicited him from their lemonade stand across the street.
“The struggle is how to balance both downstate and locals,” Crawford said. “My only goal is to make sure that it doesn’t matter who you are, that you can come and get a cup of coffee and a donut for three or four bucks ... I want everyone to feel like it’s a good place and it’s good for the community.”
The Hamden General Store pop-up is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Jan. 22. To learn more, contact Amy Crawford at hamdengeneral@gmail.com
