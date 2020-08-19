New Pa. monument tapped local historian's expertise

An Oneonta resident consulted on the organization of a historic monument set to be unveiled next week at the Pennsylvania state capitol.
The Commonwealth Monument Project, which was designed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the ratification of the 15th Amendment, is the first of its kind, according to Harry Bradshaw Matthews.
A 1974 graduate of SUNY Oneonta and retired Hartwick College professor, Matthews is a founding member of the U.S. Colored Troops Institute for Local and Family History and serves as president and senior fellow of its sister organization, the American Society of Freedmen Descendants.
Matthews, a historian and genealogist specializing in Black history, said he provided historical context for the monument.
“I was called on to share the story of the African American freedom journey,” he said. “It’s very important to rely upon history, especially for African Americans. Respect those that came before you.”
The 15th Amendment, the third and final of the Reconstruction Amendments, was ratified in 1870 and granted suffrage to every man, regardless of his “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
Matthews, participating in a series of presentations leading up to the monument’s unveiling, paralleled the struggle for suffrage to the modern Black Lives Matter movement, advising its leaders to look to the past when guiding the movement forward.
“There’s nothing new that Black Lives Matter has come up with that hasn’t been done in the past,” he said. “They should know their history and how their ancestors tie in. They will find the things they are advocating for have already been advocated for in the past.”
Matthews argued that freedmen were able to successfully secure the right to vote by demonstrating their value to society.
“African American infrastructure developed during slavery parallel to the white infrastructure. The white infrastructure had more resources, but the African Americans built their own,” Matthews said. “By the time slavery came to an end, the infrastructure was already in place for freedmen to join.”
“Any group that wants to make an impression or an engagement has to show their worth,” he continued. “The freedmen had skills that were public demand. They were able to advance the fastest because they had something to offer.”
“I think they’ll find they’ll have more accomplishments as a proactive movement rather than reacting to the negatives that exist,” Matthews said of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Those in power do not relinquish it easily, if at all. You either have collision or compromise — the way to find compromise is by being a proactive movement and achieving results that others can see.”
The monument will feature a pedestal engraved with street maps of the Old Eighth Ward, which Matthews described as “the heart of Harrisburg’s African American, Jewish, and immigrant neighborhoods in the late 19th century,” which was cleared out during the first half of the 20th century to make way for Capitol Park, and the names of 100 of its significant residents.
Surrounding the pedestal will stand life-size bronze statues of four historic African American figures from Harrisburg — William Howard Day, educational reformer and civil rights pioneer; Frances Harper, poet, abolitionist and suffragette; Jacob T. Compton, local musician and sergeant in Company D of the 24th United States Colored Infantry; and T. Morris Chester, Civil War correspondent and recruiter.
Two of the figures will stand on the pedestal when it is unveiled Aug. 26, on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and the other two will be installed by Nov. 14.
For more information about the Commonwealth Monument Project, visit digitalharrisburg.com/commonwealth
