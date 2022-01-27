A new area code may soon be in place for new telephone customers in a portion of Delaware County.
The state Public Service Commission announced it is considering a petition filed on Nov. 30 by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator “to relieve a forecasted shortage of telephone numbers” by adding a new telephone area code within the parts of Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties that are currently covered by the 845 area code.
In Delaware County, the towns of Andes and Middletown would be affected.
According to a PSC statement, in accordance with standard telephone industry guidelines, NANPA bases its petition on a projection that forecasts the current 845 area code will exhaust available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
As per the petition, all existing landline and wireless telephone customers in the overlay area would retain their 845 area code and telephone numbers. The new area code would cover requests for new phone numbers.
The petition seeks approval of the proposed new area code in time to be implemented six months prior to the projected third quarter of 2024 exhaust date.
The PSC will accept public comment on the proposal before approving it. Comments should refer to 21-C-0600.
To comment online, go to www.dps.ny.gov, then click on “Search” and enter 21-C-0600 in the “Search by Case Number” field, and then click on “Post Comments” at the top right of the page. Comments can also be sent by email to secretary@dps.ny.gov or by postal mail to the Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, New York State Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York 12223-1350.
