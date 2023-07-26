Franklin Stage Company will present a new play based on local history. The play, by regional playwright, Kyle Bass, will be staged Aug. 4 through Aug. 20 at the theater at 25 Institute St. in Franklin .
FSC Artistic Director Patricia Buckley said the nonprofit organization commissioned “Toliver and Wakeman” with funding from New York State’s Council on the Arts Support for Artists Grant after the success of Bass’ “Possessing Harriet,” produced during FSC’s 2019 season.
In the release, Buckley calls Bass’ latest work “an exploration of local and historical facts and imaginings.” Toliver and Wakeman, the release said, is “set at the start of the American Civil War … (and) theatricalizes the Civil War experiences of two actual historical characters from two very different — and not so different — backgrounds who lived in Delaware and Chenango counties.”
“We had worked with Kyle on 'Possessing Harriet,' which was our most popular play we’ve ever done,” Buckley said. “That was based on another true story of a woman named Harriet Powell who was brought to Syracuse with slavemasters from Mississippi … and our audience loved that play, because it took place like an hour from here and (involved) Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a national figure, but also a New York state figure. It’s something Kyle does very well, he takes historical contexts and reimagines them. He doesn’t write historical plays; he uses a historical context to write about things he feels are important, so the plays do not feel stuffy at all.
“You read a lot of plays to try to bring something really amazing to Franklin Stage, and you also know your audience,” she continued. “You realize how exciting local history is for people; it’s exciting for all of us to understand more about the area we’re living in. We spoke to Kyle, and he was telling us the story that his great-great-grandfather was buried in Delhi and … he told us about Sarah Wakeman.”
Bass, a professor of theater at Colgate University, said "Toliver and Wakeman" reinforces issues discussed in "Possessing Harriet" and will likely be part of a trilogy of plays centered on “aspects of enslavement and this country’s struggle to own up to and get beyond that history.”
“I’m very well versed in the history of my family’s enslavement in this country, and had learned about Sarah Wakeman of Afton,” he said. “I was interested in thinking about these two people — my great-great grandfather Toliver, who escaped his enslavement out of Virginia and came to upstate New York and mustered into the 26th Regiment of U.S. Colored Troops and served in the Civil War for a year, until its end, and Sarah Wakeman, who disguised herself as a man and mustered into the Union Army and served until she died. My great-great-grandfather, when the war was over and he was honorably discharged, he settled in Delhi and lived there until he died, in 1920, and was buried under the Star of the Veterans of the War. Toliver changed his name to Oliver to evade recapture and is buried under that name. Sarah Wakeman changed to Lyons Wakeman, and I thought these two disguises and guises these people adopted made it about identity and how they’re both fugitives from different aspects of society.
“These people would not have come together in real life, but I’m not interested in history documentarily; I’m not a historian,” Bass continued. “I’m interested in extracting … and I bring them together in this fantasia of history. It’s very meta-theatrical: the characters know they’re in a play and they’re aware of this and the audience, but also aware the audience is sitting in the future. By that structural design, it acknowledges the fact that there are no gaps in history; it’s all linked.”
Buckley said Bass completed the first draft of Toliver and Wakeman last year, with FSC hosting a reading after the close of the 2022 summer season. Based on that reading and audience reactions, she said, FSC progressed to production. Audiences, she said, typically include Franklinites, but also people from “an hour anywhere outside of (FSC), and people from New York City, Binghamton and the Schenectady-Albany area.”
“I think it’s very exciting for people to learn some things about a woman who lived (locally) and a man who lived in Delhi during one of the most important periods of our country’s history,” she said. “And it’s a chance to talk about what’s happening today and the way that racial issues are still with us, by looking through this historical context. It’s a very safe and civil way to enter into discussions about some of these things. That ability to make that conversation possible, because you’re engaging in a fictional story, is always something we’re interested in here and it’s one of the things theater can do. It’s a very exciting piece and there’s a fiddle player whose playing is absolutely beautiful. It’s a really special play.”
Bass said having "Toliver and Wakeman" produced close to its titular characters’ hometowns is significant.
“My family has been free and owning land in upstate New York for over 225 years and we’re still here,” he said. “So, it’s not just a local story; it’s the history of my family and it’s rooted in Delhi and Delaware County. It’s extraordinarily meaningful for it to be brought to life for the first time in Franklin and in Delaware County, miles from where Toliver is laid to rest. That’s significant and is of interest to people in the area.”
For more information, visit franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700. Though admission is always free, Buckley said, FSC has a pass-the-hat donation policy and reservations are encouraged through the website.
