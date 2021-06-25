New playground delights Deposit children, families

A new playground in Deposit is proving very popular.
The Deposit Community Park opened its playground to the public June 12, and according to park board member Brian Riter, it's “been jam-packed since then.”
Riter and other residents formed a committee in 2017 to address the lack of ball fields for local kids to use. They solicited donations and, Riter said, they received private donations and grants from the Community Foundation for South Central New York, the George and Margaret Mee Foundation, the Klee Foundation, Weis Markets and a New York State Community Development Block Grant throughout the various phases of the park's evolution.
“Last week was the four-year anniversary of the groundbreaking of the ball fields,” Riter said.
The committee was able to build baseball and softball fields and a multi-purpose field for field hockey and youth football. Riter said more than 300 kids take advantage of the youth sports programs at the park every year.
After the ball fields were built, Riter said that the committee added a pavilion with a full working kitchen and concession stand.
“We are renting out the facilities as well, and the calendar is filling up quick,” he said. “The money earned goes to the costs of sustaining the park.”
Riter, a pediatric therapist, said the playground was the next item the committee wanted to see put in at the park.
“The village didn't have anything like this for kids, and the playground at the school had restricted use,” Riter said.
The committee received private donations and grants from Weis Markets and the Klee Foundation to purchase two sets of playground equipment from Noah's Playground. One set is geared for children up to age 5 and the other set is geared toward 5 to 12-year-olds.
Riter said community volunteers met to set up most of the equipment at the end of April, but that some pieces were delayed. He said community volunteers came together June 12 to spread mulch around the playground equipment and it opened later that day.
The park, at 20 Borden Street, is adjacent to the Deposit Firemen's Field Park. It also has a Department of Environmental Conservation fishing access area along the Delaware River.
To make room for the park, Riter said that the old Agway/Borden's creamery tower had to be razed. He said usable bricks from the demolition were saved and will be used to build an entrance from the parking lot to the playground this year.
“It was such an iconic part of the village that we wanted to commemorate the tower we had to take down in some way,” Riter said.
In addition, Riter said a wellness walk was installed around the perimeter of the park this year.
More information about the park can be found on its Facebook page.
