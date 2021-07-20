New president named at SUNY Oneonta 

The State University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Alberto Jose Cardelle as president of SUNY Oneonta during a special meeting Tuesday.
It was announced during the appointment that Cardelle, who will start Sept. 6, is the first Cuban-American to become president of a SUNY school.
During the meeting, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras praised the choice and the diversity Cardelle will bring to the college. “Dr. Cardelle is an exceptional leader and we are lucky to have him join the SUNY community,” he said. “He joins SUNY Oneonta at a pivotal moment, and I have no doubt that he will bring the campus to new heights.”
Cardelle was provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts, according to a media release.
“I have been interested in serving as a president,” Cardelle told The Daily Star. “I feel that I will have more impact on policies, and will be able to provide more opportunities to students as president. I have worked at state colleges very similar to SUNY Oneonta, one in a small city and one in a rural town. They both started out as teachers colleges before being absorbed into the state university system.”
While at FSU, he oversaw the implementation of the Heritage Language program and 20 new degree programs and was on a council to enhance diversity at the college, Malatras said.
“His abilities go beyond his resume, which is extraordinary, as he shares a passion for creating a more equitable system in which students can thrive,” SUNY Board Vice Chairman Cesar Persales said at the meeting. “Having pioneered programs like the Deans’ Anti-Racism Fund at FSU and the Hispanic Male Mentoring program, we are excited to see what he brings to SUNY Oneonta in a time when equity and inclusion needs to be at the forefront of our decision making.”
Cardelle will take over from Acting President Dennis Craig, who was appointed in October after the resignation of Barbara Jean Morris
SUNY Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak of the 64-campus SUNY system during the fall 2020 semester, with more than 700 cases reported within weeks of the classes beginning Aug. 24. SUNY Oneonta paused on-campus learning Aug. 30, a week after classes began, and canceled all on-campus learning for the semester days later.
Rebuilding trust between the college and surrounding community was a priority for Craig, who created the position of vice president for external relations at SUNY Oneonta to help with communication between the on-campus and off-campus communities, as well as the Oneonta community in general.
SUNY Oneonta's mission statement is “We nurture a community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully.” Cardelle said he wants to work on the upkeep of SUNY Oneonta's mission of community.
“The mission statement is the most concise mission statement I have seen and it truly is my goal to make Oneonta a thriving, nurturing community for all,” he said.
Before his tenure at FSU, Cardelle, who grew up in Miami, spent 15 years at East Stroudsburg University, where he began his academic career as an assistant professor of public health in 1999, became department chair in 2001, and served as vice provost, dean of the Graduate College and dean of the College of Health Sciences, a media release said.
He said he transitioned from teaching to administration as a way to “have a broader impact on students' success.”
Before he started his career in higher education, Cardelle worked for more than 10 years in international public health, holding positions with the North-South Center and the Fogarty International Research Center, the World Health Organization, the American Medical Student Association Foundation and UNICEF the media release said.
Cardelle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and Latin American studies from Tulane University, a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University, and a doctoral degree in international studies from the University of Miami the media release said.
SUNY Oneonta College Council Chair Patrick Brown said, “This was my third search at Oneonta. One of the things we did different this year was to invite Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig to sit on the search committee. He was a tremendous help. I am confident that Dr. Cardelle’s commitment to accessible higher education and strong record of promoting academic excellence will serve SUNY Oneonta well.”
Herzig said he was, “delighted Dr, Cardelle has been selected as the next president of SUNY Oneonta. He has an outstanding resume and leadership style. He wants to explore ways the college community can be better integrated into the city community. I think he will be good for the college and the city. He was my first choice.”
Cardelle said he and his wife look “forward to being active members of both communities.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.