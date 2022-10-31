The Daily Star and The Cooperstown Crier have a new publisher.
Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. has announced Regional Publisher and CNHI Regional Executive John Celestino is now overseeing the local publications as well as the company’s other three newspaper operations in New York state and CNHI newspapers in North of Boston and New Hampshire.
Before joining CNHI in 2017, Celestino served as business development manager for Brainworks Software, a company that supplies computer software to newspapers for advertising, circulation and content management systems.
He began his newspaper career in 1985 at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News, where he spent 14 years in advertising sales and marketing.
He later served as director of advertising for the Philadelphia Metro paper and director of advertising and circulation at The Press of Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a dozen years before joining Brainworks Software.
Speaking of his appointment to the position, Celestino said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this winning team in Oneonta/Cooperstown. After spending some time with our newspapers and associated websites, it’s clear to see that our newsroom is as vibrant as the towns we serve.
“I have never been to Oneonta or Cooperstown before, and as I pulled into the downtown area last week, my first thought was that this place is a gem,” he said. “I am very anxious to dig in and help our company continue to provide indispensable news and information to our communities.”
Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a provider of local news and information, offering an array of print and digital products in more than 130 communities in 22 states.
For more information about CNHI, visit www.cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.