Schoharie County will be able to house its prisoners for the first time in nearly a decade, with its jail reopening planned for next week.
"We are looking forward to getting our inmates back," Schoharie County Sheriff Ronald Stevens told the county's Board of Supervisors during its meeting Friday, Aug. 21. "We have to remember they are citizens of the county. I think we can hopefully give them the attention they need to become good citizens."
The meeting was held in person at the county building at 284 Main St. in Schoharie. It was closed to the public, because of the coronavirus pandemic, but broadcast on Facebook Live.
The old county jail was damaged by floods caused by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. Since then Schoharie has been sending its inmates to Albany County, with most of the cost being paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Stevens said there are 15 inmates under Schoharie's domain, but three of them are serving concurrent sentences in other counties, so he expects only 12 inmates to be transferred to the new jail.
The new jail is on Howes Cave Road adjacent to the county's fire training facility. The previous site of the jail, in the town of Schoharie, was abandoned as a site for the new jail and public safety building, because the area is in a flood plain.
The new facility was estimated to have cost about $44 million, with about $37 million coming from a FEMA grant.
Construction on the new jail began in 2018 and finished late last year. County officials moved into the building then, but in order to house inmates, the county still needed a certificate of inspection from state officials. Stevens said the final hurdle was to make sure the building's heating and air conditioning system met new state requirements for air filtering, which were adopted this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County officials are still trying to figure out how to re-purpose the old safety facility, and will have an update next month, Buildings and Purchases Committee Chair Stephen Weinhofer, R-Broome, told the board Friday.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.