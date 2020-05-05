New signs mark borders of Delaware River watershed

Travelers on New York's highways and other roads will now know when they are entering the Delaware River watershed.
The New York portion of the Delaware River watershed now has 14 signs marking the entrance to the watershed. It's the first time the watershed has been marked by such signage, a process that will extend to other states eventually, according to a coalition of supporters of the river.
Several Delaware River groups held a teleconference Tuesday, May 5, to announce the signs, six of which are in Delaware County. The remainder of the signs are in Broome and Sullivan counties.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado and state Sen. Jen Metzger, whose districts include significant parts of the watershed, were part of the teleconference and spoke Tuesday.
Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, called the watershed the "lifeblood of our community," and said the signage was a bit of good news during the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is indeed a bright spot," he said. "I am looking forward to when we can gather and celebrate some of the best trout fishing in the world, in New York (Congressional District) 19."
Metzger, D-Rosendale, said the watershed knows no local boundaries, and it is important to mark it so people know that what happens in one town affects every other town in the watershed.
"The Delaware River watershed sustains our region in so many ways — economically, recreationally and ecologically — and the new signage marking its boundaries will raise awareness of its immense value and promote good stewardship practices among residents and visitors alike," she said.
The politicians were joined by officials from the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, Friends of the Upper Delaware River, the Upper Delaware Council, the Delaware River Basin Commission and the New York State Department of Transportation. The DOT approved and placed the signs, which read, "Entering Delaware River Watershed."
“I am pleased to see the Delaware River watershed signs installed by the Department of Transportation because they will bring attention to residents and visitors that they’re entering a region of significant natural and recreational value," Delgado said. "I will keep fighting for the protection and maintenance of this environmental gem to grow our economy and support good paying jobs here in upstate New York.”
According to the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed, the watershed includes 2,390 square miles of New York, including most of Sullivan and Delaware counties; portions of western Orange and Ulster and eastern Broome counties and small parts of Greene, Schoharie and Chenango counties. The watershed is home to eight million residents and provides drinking water to 13.3 million people in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.