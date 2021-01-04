Two freshman state legislators have begun their careers replacing longtime area politicians who retired.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, took the oath of office Jan. 1 in the town of Maryland courthouse where his mother, Carol Oberacker, served as a town justice for more than 25 years, according to a media release.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Oberacker limited the gathering to a small circle of family and close friends.
“It is my great honor to take on this esteemed position and I look forward to serving the people of the 51st Senate District," he said in the release. "“We are living in challenging times, however, I am certain that we will overcome the obstacles in front of us and move forward together. After traveling throughout the region over the past several months, it is clear to me that the people who live and work here are our greatest assets.
He called for the state government "to take commonsense steps to truly improve our state," and said, “Delivering high-speed broadband for all, strengthening our Main Street businesses, investing in our farms, and backing our first responders and frontline health care providers are just a few initiatives I will fight for in my first term.
Oberacker mentioned his predecessor, fellow Republican James Seward, and said, "I look forward to continuing his strong record of public service.
“I ran for the state Senate to make a positive difference in the lives of those who I now have the privilege to represent. It is a great responsibility and one I am deeply committed to fulfilling,” he said.
On Monday at the Chenango County Courthouse in Norwich, Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, was sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Joseph McBride. Angelino will be introduced in the Assembly on the first day of session Wednesday, Jan. 6, according to a media release. He replaces fellow Republican Clifford Crouch.
“I am so honored to have received the confidence of the voters in the 122nd Assembly District, he said in the release. "There is great work ahead — such as helping our economy recover from the pandemic response, ensuring personal freedoms are protected and reining in spending as the state contends with a large deficit. There are many challenges, but I will be sure to bring the concerns of my constituents to Albany and fight for them.”
Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, issued a statement, saying, "On behalf of the entire Assembly Republican Conference, it's a pleasure to welcome Joe Angelino to the state Assembly. Joe's dedication to his community and to the constituents he represents has been demonstrated throughout an incredible career in public service. The people of the 122nd District have shown tremendous support for Joe, and I know they will be in good hands with him fighting for their interests in Albany."
Angelino will serve as the ranking Republican member on the Assembly Committee on Oversight, Analysis and Investigation, the release said. He will also serve on the committees on Banks, Tourism, People with Disabilities and Corporations and Authorities.
