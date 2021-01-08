New state Sen. Oberacker gets committee assignments

State Senator Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, announced his committee assignments for the 2021-22 legislative session on Thursday.
According to a media release, Oberacker will serve as the ranking minority member of the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and the Senate Committee on Internet and Technology. He will also serve on the Senate standing committees on education, health, higher education and judiciary.
“Being tasked with leadership roles on two Senate committees is a major responsibility,” Oberacker said in the release. “Both of these key committees deal with vital issues that have intensified in need during the COVID pandemic.”
Regarding his assignment as ranking member of the Internet and Technology, Oberacker said, “High-speed broadband is a major need and many in my district and across upstate New York are being held back because they are unable to access this critical service. In fact, I am the only sitting senator unable to access high-speed broadband while at home. Regulatory roadblocks standing in the way of broadband expansion must be eliminated and additional funding to expedite growth is also needed.”
Regarding his assignment as ranking member of the Alcoholism and Substance Abuse committee, Oberacker said, “Heroin and opioid abuse have inflicted a great deal of pain on individuals and families in recent years. Just as we started to make some headway, the isolation of the COVID pandemic has left even more people in need of help with addictions of all types. We need to ensure those in need are able to access and receive the appropriate services.”
