The Oneonta Common Council met SUNY Oneonta’s new president, Alberto Cardelle, during its Sept. 21 meeting.
Cardelle was there to introduce himself to the council and talk about his goals as president.
He said he looks forward to integrating SUNY Oneonta into the local community and was happy that Mayor Gary Herzig was on the selection committee for the new president.
He acknowledged the past 15 months have been a challenge for the college. The college had the biggest outbreak of COVID-19 of any SUNY school in the state, which was followed by the resignation of Barbara Jean Morris as president and the appointment of Dennis Craig as the interim president.
“The last 15 months, the pandemic dominated the discussion,” Cardelle said. “This provided a good vehicle for us to work together with the city, and I commend acting President Dennis Craig for his leadership and his wisdom.”
He said his immediate goal at the college is to complete the academic year safely. He said he would like the faculty and students at the college to have closer ties with the city of Oneonta.
Cardelle joked that two weeks into his job, he finally figured out where the coffee pot was and how to use it, and was looking forward to eating at the local restaurants and visiting other establishments in the city in the future.
Herzig then opened the floor to questions from the Common Council and the audience. The three county representatives from the city of Oneonta were in attendance.
County Rep. Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta, asked how the city, county, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College could work together to alleviate rural health problems.
“My expertise is in rural health — I could talk for hours,” Cardelle responded.
Herzig mentioned that the city is working on its Downtown Revitalization Initiative and wanted input from college students.
Unlike last year, the increase of COVID-19 cases the county is seeing is not in college students, SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen said, as there were just 13 active cases at the college.
There were 84 positive cases two weeks ago, she said.
“Less than two weeks ago we had a spike, and we were expecting it,” she said. “Because the students are vaccinated, they believed it was a silver bullet and they could do what they want. We got the message out that they still needed to protect themselves from the virus.”
She told the council 94% of students living on campus have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 88% of residents and off-campus students have been fully vaccinated.
She said the college has been encouraging students to get vaccinated by letting students know that the unvaccinated students make up the majority of the current cases.
City health officer Diane Georgeson spoke after McMillen and gave some statistics from Otsego and surrounding counties. She said there were 13 active cases at SUNY Oneonta, two at Hartwick College and 140 active cases in the county.
“The county’s vaccination rate is lower than the state and national average,” Georgeson said. “The cases are not coming from the colleges. We are seeing more cases in school-aged children. In Delaware County 24% of the cases are in K-12 students.”
She said there are six Otsego County residents hospitalized and five of the six Chenango County residents hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Herzig encouraged everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so soon.
