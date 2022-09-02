South Kortright Central School will soon have a new superintendent.
At its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1, the district's Board of Education appointed Doug Wyant to the position. Wyant will assume his new job on Sept. 12, according to a media release from Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES.
Board President Terri Chichester said the board is “very excited to welcome Doug to our SK family and are looking forward to his contribution in maintaining the outstanding traditions and overwhelming support from the community of our amazing school.”
According to the release, Wyant began his career as an educator in 1989 as a science teacher. He has 20 years of experience as a school administrator, most recently as a superintendent of schools at Hornell City School District. He also spent several years as the educational and facilities planner for Tetra Tech Architects & Engineers.
Wyant earned his bachelor’s degree from Geneseo State University and his master’s degree from Brockport State University, the release said.
Wyant said he looks forward to meeting with students, staff and community members to learn about the “history of the district, their vision for the future and how we can partner to achieve our goals,” the release said. He thanked the Board of Education and the search consultants from BOCES for “engaging conversations during the interview process and involving staff and community in the development of the selection criteria.”
Wyant will replace interim Superintendent Katy Barber-Graves, who has served since July 1, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Krislynn Dengler, who left to become superintendent of schools for the Glens Falls City School District.
