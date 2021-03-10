New warming station offers spot for homeless on cold nights

A new service opened this week in Oneonta to help the city's homeless population during bad weather nights.
The Oneonta Warming Station opened its doors at 189 Chestnut St., on Monday, March 8, and will offer a warm place to sleep for homeless people. The station is open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., seven days a week.
"It is definitely a need in our community," said Jennifer Schuman, who is an executive assistant in the Bassett Healthcare Network and one of the project's founders.
"The warming station came out of a discussion of our ethics committee at Fox Hospital," she said.
Over the years, on cold weather nights, the Fox staff noticed homeless people congregating in the hospital's emergency room lobby.
"The E.R. really isn't a safe place for them," Schuman said.
"We decided to get a group of our community service organizations together and see if we can find a solution for this," she said.
Fox reached out to other government and non-government agencies that help people in need. A large group of stakeholders responded and helped shape the project, including Catholic Charities, Crossroads Inn, most of the religious organizations in Oneonta and Otsego County's Department of Social Services.
"Homeless people are particularly vulnerable during the winter months," said Brad Feik, co-owner of Crossroads Inn, a town of Oneonta housing project that provides transitional, sober-living housing for people getting out of jail or rehabilitation, as well as shelter for homeless people. "Coming up with a warming station was the idea that came out of that process."
According to Lynn Glueckert, the executive director of Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties, a warming station had been set up and used successfully in other cities to help homeless people in cold weather and it had been discusses by various social services groups as an Oneonta solution previously. However, the idea gained momentum once Fox Hospital and Bassett Healthcare Network joined the conversation.
Catholic Charities agreed to do the administrative work to keep the shelter operating if the other stakeholders could find funding and a suitable location.
The second task proved to be harder than the first, Feik said. The Elks Club and the basement of the Main Street Baptist Church were two potential locations, but the coronavirus pandemic halted both of those plans.
Feik said Ken Zulkosky, the senior pastor at Main Street Baptist, made the connection to the owner of the Chestnut Street property, which is zoned for commercial operations, but had been vacant for several years. Church volunteers got the location ready to open, too, he said.
"So, we said, 'OK, we've got the location and we've got the administrator,'" Feik said. "We did a substantial fundraising effort and people were very giving when they heard about this idea. Hundreds of people donated to this."
Some of the funding will come from state and county funds, particularly on nights deemed "code blue nights," or nights when the outdoor temperature is below 32 degrees.
On code blue nights, the state will pay for homeless people to be sheltered. However, reimbursing the warming station will actually save the state money, Feik said, because the previous policy in Oneonta had been to send homeless people to hotels on code blue nights.
Because there are already organizations in Oneonta dedicated to feeding people in need, and because of restrictions caused by the pandemic, the warming shelter won't provide meals, although packaged snacks may be offered. The shelter does have a washer and dryer to clean clothing, if necessary, and it can connect people in need with other social services offered by the various stakeholders.
Still, the main mission is to keep people safe on nights when it is too cold to sleep outside, and the shelter will provide that service even on nights that don't qualify as code blue.
"A day like today, when it is 50 degrees during the day, it can still be cold at night," Feik said. "When it is 40 degrees, that is not a code blue, but it is still dangerous to sleep outside.
"Last year code blue nights went well into April," he said.
Donations are still being taken to keep the project viable. Financial contributions can be mailed to Main Street Baptist Church, with "warming station" in the memo line, at 333 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820.
In addition, supplies can be donated for the station, including individually wrapped, non perishable, store-bought food and personal care items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, Clorox wipes and protective equipment. Donated items can be brought to Catholic Charities at 176 Main St. in Oneonta.
Go to Oneonta Warming Station on Facebook for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.