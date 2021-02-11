The recent proliferation of fentanyl throughout Chenango County, compounded by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the stigma surrounding addiction, has led to several overdoses and at least one death, according to local recovery advocates.
Chenango County members of the Binghamton-based advocacy organization Truth Pharm, known as “rainmakers,” sounded the alarm after at least one person died last week of an overdose and multiple others were revived, according to Alexis Pleus, Truth Pharm founder and executive director.
The survivors were revived using naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug commonly marketed under the brand name Narcan, Pleus said.
“At the time, we thought it was meth,” Pleus said. “There were a few known opioid overdoses, but then one of the people who overdosed said they had only been using meth, so we knew it had to be something else.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid painkiller similar to morphine in its effects but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The narcotic is prescribed in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges, but is increasingly manufactured and sold illicitly — usually mixed with heroin, cocaine or other drugs.
Pleus told of a Chenango County mother who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in November.
“The toxicology report from his autopsy showed no heroin, even though that's what he thought he purchased,” Pleus said. “It was mostly fentanyl, no heroin.”
Eleven months into the coronavirus pandemic, county screening data has indicated a 135% increase in the use of fentanyl from the 12-month period before COVID restrictions were implemented across the state in March, according to Chenango County Behavioral Health program coordinator Matt Skojec.
“Fentanyl use has been on the rise since 2014, but pretty clearly the situation of the pandemic is worsening the effect,” he said.
The same data indicates a 234% increase in the simultaneous use of multiple substances, according to Skojec. “Fentanyl is showing up in everything.”
The precursors to meth and fentanyl are not easily detectable or traceable, Skojec said. “You get a little of this from Canada and a little of that from Mexico, put it together in upstate New York and you have an illicit substance.”
County officials are working to expand recovery assistance efforts, Skojec said, including requesting state approval to provide additional forms of buprenorphine, a form of pharmacotherapy used to treat dependence on heroin and methadone.
A similar surge of fentanyl-related incidents was recently reported in Tioga County, Pleus said. “We’re springing into action and planning pop-up Narcan trainings in both counties.”
Truth Pharm will host free Narcan training sessions from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Norwich YMCA.
When she posted in community Facebook groups for Chenango and Tioga counties to warn local residents of the rise in fentanyl-related incidents and to promote the revival workshops and offer fentanyl test strips, Pleus said the reactions from residents were stark in their differences.
“The stigma is so bad in Chenango County,” she said. “On the similar posts in the Tioga group, I had not one negative comment.”
In the Chenango group, commenters mocked the concept of a “responsible junkie.”
“Just as bad as drunks,” read one comment.
“With all this education, you can’t fix stupid,” read another.
“BTW, if you have a problem with fentanyl test strips, then you should also have a problem with chem strips and people able to test their sugar levels at home,” Pleus wrote in her Chenango County post. “Type 2 diabetes is also created by choices people make. Don’t be hypocrites, for heaven’s sake. It’s OK to make lifesaving tools available to the community.”
“Very nice. Can you hook up my diabetic, (drug-free) boyfriend with test strips for his diabetic glucose meter?” asked one commenter.
“My dog needs some end of life care, where can I score some fentanyl? Is there a store I can go to or are they handing it out with the test strips?” joined another.
“No, but you could start a nonprofit, live without an income doing it and fundraise and write grants so you could provide them for free for that population if you want to,” said Pleus, drawing on her own experiences since founding Truth Pharm in 2015.
“Stigma kills people,” Pleus told The Daily Star. “That’s what we’re fighting against.”
For more information, visit truthpharm.org or follow “Truth Pharm” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
