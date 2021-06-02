New website promotes outdoor recreation in Otsego

Otsego County's tourism promotion agency has launched a website to promote outdoor recreation.
ThisIsCooperstown.com, managed by Destination Marketing Corporation, is "a new advertising campaign to connect people with the great outdoors, according to a media release from the agency, which called the website landing page a "one-stop-shop" for recreation resources, with links to hiking trails, boat rentals, local playgrounds and more.
“We kept hearing from our partners that many potential visitors were asking for information on outdoor activities before booking their stay, so the team decided to create a webpage where all this information can be found in an easy-to-share and easy-to-remember webpage," Cassandra Harrington, DMC executive director, said in the release. "The availability of this content could potentially convince families to choose Otsego County for their next getaway over many other options available to them in the beautiful state of New York.”
According to the recently released "Economic Impact of Visitors in New York 2019" report from Tourism Economics, tourism generated $217.3 million in direct sales (up 5.6% over 2018), supported 3,435 jobs and contributed $15.3 million to the local tax base in Otsego County, the release said. Without tourism-generated state and local taxes, the release said, the average household in the region would have to pay an additional $1,156 to maintain the same level of government revenue.
To view the webpage, visit www.thisiscooperstown.com/GetOutside.
