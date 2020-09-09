ALBANY — Piecing together government budgets involves a series of choices, and for the people overseeing New York county agencies the decisions being made now all involve pain.
"My message to my department heads is: I need to see austere budgets," said Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
The counties are grappling with an expected 20 percent reduction in the financial support they get from the state. The cut looms at a time when all local governments — counties, towns, villages and cities — are facing a sharp drop in revenue they get from the sales tax, bed tax and fees tacked on various permits and licenses.
Yanking the belt tight on spending in order to produce balanced budgets is expected to come at a cost to the quality of services that counties provide to the public. Some counties have already trimmed their payrolls, putting more people on the unemployment lines, and more counties are expected to follow suit.
The New York State Association of Counties is hoping to convince the Cuomo administration to consider more than 80 suggestions aimed at cushioning counties during the pandemic-driven fiscal crisis.
Some of the recommendations, if implemented, would impact taxpayers. For instance, NYSAC is urging that the state temporarily grant counties the authority to exceed the state tax cap without penalty. The counties are also seeking the flexibility to consider increases in sales tax, mortgage recording taxes and occupancy taxes without state legislative approval.
NYSAC is also making the case for New York to give the green light to mobile sports betting to generate new revenue. There is some support for that idea in both houses of the Legislature, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo has questioned whether the state Constitution would allow that form of wagering.
And while the counties stop short of endorsing a controversial proposal to legalize the sale of marijuana for adult use, they argue that they should be allowed to apply their sales tax rate to those transactions, should lawmakers opt to legalize cannabis.
Jack Marren, NYSAC's president and the chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, described the package of recommendations as "creative solutions that will place local governments on improved fiscal footing and protect essential services."
Zurlo suggested the public will be less than thrilled with the possibility of paying more in local taxes while programs get cut.
"People will be waiting in lines longer, their roads wont be fixed as fast, and they won't get as quick a turnaround as they would like when processing deeds and everything else we do," he noted.
Cuomo is hoping the state and local governments in New York get a $59 billion package of stimulus relief from the federal government. But he observed Wednesday that GOP senators are now considering a proposal that contains no state or local aid.
"How many nurses, how many schools, how many police, how many firefighters, how many EMS, how many medical personnel is it going to take to handle a vaccine?" he said Wednesday during a stop in Manhattan. "And now you want to cut funding for essential workers. It’s ludicrous. If they don’t provide state and local funding, it will be financial chaos."
Cuomo has often touted his success at getting the state tax cap enacted. While the county governments are citing the hardships caused by the public health crisis as the basis for modifying that restriction, the proposal is likely to generate fierce debate.
One fiscal hawk, E.J. McMahon, research director for the Empire Center for Public Policy, noted counties already have the ability to override the tax cap with a vote of 60% of their legislative bodies — usually controlled by the same political party as the county's top official.
Casting the proposal as one that would give counties greater flexibility, he added, is "disingenuous and politically self-serving."
The looming state cuts are also generating intense concerns from New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), the union for public school teachers, which signaled Wednesday it is braced to initiate a lawsuit challenging the reductions.
NYSUT's president, Andy Pallotta, argued that cuts that jeopardize the ability of school districts to provide a "sound, basic education" would violate the constitutional rights of the impacted children.
“We’ve already seen some districts make hasty decisions to slash their budgets in anticipation of a major state cut later this month,” Pallotta said.
It remains unclear whether lawmakers would return to the statehouse to take up the issue of cuts to local governments and school districts. All incumbent lawmakers, with the exception of those leaving office at year's end, are now in the throes of their own re-election efforts.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
