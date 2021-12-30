ALBANY — Individuals released into the community after being charged with crimes are being "set up for failure" because of inadequate state resources for pretrial services, according to the president of the New York State District Attorneys Association.
The association, now led by Washington County District Attorney J. Anthony Jordan, is making a concerted push for its criminal justice agenda as lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul are poised to begin work on a state budget for the 2022-23 state fiscal year.
The bail issue has been a controversial one throughout the state, with leaders of police organizations joining county prosecutors in insisting that judges need the authority to jail defendants based on the danger they pose to communities.
On the bail front, Jordan said in an interview: "What we don't want to see is the pendulum swing back to where it was, because some changes are needed and are very good. But there are some individuals who are so dangerous to themselves, and to society, or to specific witnesses or victims, they shouldn't be free."
No other state "hamstrings" judges from using their discretion to jail defendants when those individuals have demonstrated they pose a danger to public safety if they are immediately released, the district attorney said.
The controversy over what supporters call bail "reform" — restricting the use of cash bail for numerous offenses — has been a politically explosive one. The issue will likely be used in legislative campaigns in the coming year, particularly in suburban and rural regions of the state, where opposition to the changes made in 2019 and 2020 has been the most intense.
The new restrictive approach to bail was driven by progressive Democrats in the Legislature, though several of their upstate colleagues, such as Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, voted against the changes.
Hochul, a Democrat who has led the state since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August, has signaled she is open to revisiting the issue. However, she has been vague on whether she will be a leading voice in the debate or stay on the sidelines as lawmakers decide on whether more tweaks will be necessary.
Calling public safety "a huge priority of mine," Hochul sidestepped recent questions about her position on bail by telling reporters: "We are certainly looking at all of the policy options."
Progressive activists are pushing back against elected officials who have been linking a rise in gun violence to the bail changes.
"Any more rollbacks to bail reform will take us back to a time where we saw more people of color and poor people victimized by a system that was never meant to provide real accountability in the first place," the Albany advocacy group Citizen Action said in a statement. The group is seeking greater funding for "restorative programs" that provide alternatives to incarceration and policies that create greater access to "jobs that pay living wages."
The district attorneys are urging Hochul to form a statewide pretrial services agency capable of providing referrals for housing, employment, child care and mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Such an organization already exists in New York City, said Jordan, adding he believes the state should be providing more resources to its rural regions to strengthen public safety.
"If more individuals are being released pretrial and are not provided with supervision and meaningful resources, they are being set up for failure, a reality that we have witnessed across the state," Jordan said in a letter to Hochul.
Like the district attorneys, the New York State Association of Police Chiefs agrees that some changes were necessary to keep defendants who are not dangerous from being put behind bars while they await trial.
The chiefs are urging that cash bail be eliminated in New York while restoring the ability of judges to cite dangerousness as a reason for ordering a defendant be jailed.
The idea of restoring judicial discretion is also advocated by New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, a Democrat who has previously been a New York City Police captain, state senator and Brooklyn borough president.
For district attorneys, another 2022 priority is pushing for the creation of regional Crime Gun Intelligence Centers where detectives and prosecutors would seek to discern patterns in shootings with the goal of zeroing in on the source of firearms used in the incidents.
"Guns travel," Jordan said. "A gun used in Brooklyn on Saturday may end up being used in a crime in Rockland County on Thursday and could end up in Albany the following week."
The association is urging Hochul to ante up $2.5 million for the effort to respond to the wave of gun violence.
The district attorneys are also seeking a new infusion of money for crime laboratories, citing a logjam in cases caused by short staffed facilities being overwhelmed by tight deadlines to complete analysis on evidence needed for criminal proceedings. The labs now get $6.2 million from the state and the prosecutors say they need an additional $3 million.
Prosecutors, under the state's discovery law, must furnish defense lawyers with all materials in a case no later than 20 days after a defendant in custody is arraigned, or 35 days after the arraignment of a defendant who is not in custody.
The district attorneys are also reminding Hochul that they have repeatedly warned her office that the costs of discovery reform is expected to balloon to more than $100 million in the coming year.
