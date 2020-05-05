ALBANY — Direct financial assistance to New York’s municipal governments is needed to support teachers, first responders and other public sector workers due to the fiscal calamity triggered by the pandemic, the state’s entire House of Representatives said Tuesday in a letter to congressional leaders.
The bipartisan push comes as leaders debate a proposed package of aid for local and state governments facing a steep decline in revenues because of a worsening slump in economic activity across the nation.
The request also echoed calls from the state Conference of Mayors, the Association of Towns and the New York State Association of Counties that direct assistance is needed even for small municipalities that didn’t benefit from earlier stimulus legislation.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, noted the earlier package provided no relief for governments representing fewer than 50,000 persons, and those communities now need an infusion of federal money to support their essential services.
“New York has been the epicenter of this pandemic and those effects have disproportionately affected the economy in our region,” Stefanik said.
The representatives increased pressure on Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; to back aid to local governments a week after the director of the New York Association of Towns, Gerry Geist, advised them 912 towns would be excluded from funding if it was limited to municipalities with more than 50,000 residents.
Federal funding is needed to avoid transferring costs to local property taxpayers, cutting local services or slashing municipal jobs, Geist pointed out.
If local governments are forced to declare bankruptcy, said Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica: “That will mean less cops on the beat, less firefighters at the firehouse, and less resources for our teachers. COVID-19 has already devastated our economies and many of our families.”
On a related front, Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said he is sponsoring a measure that would create a new independent agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Medical Command, to monitor and respond to pandemics and track infectious diseases.
In New York City, meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted the state government is now facing a $13 billion deficit due to the pandemic’s impact to the economy.
Cuomo said he objects when some Republicans call the request for federal aid “a bailout” and contend the states want money to address problems caused by mismanagement prior to the health crisis.
“I wasn’t asking for anything from the federal government before the coronavirus,” Cuomo said.
CNHI’s New York newspapers reported last week that all state agencies have been ordered by the Cuomo administration to eliminate non-essential spending and freeze the issuance of discretionary grants.
A Cuomo financial plan has also raised the possibility of steep cuts coming to those agencies and to schools, health care and other services that depend on support from the state.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
