New York's first batch of COVID vaccine expected to arrive in 2 weeks

ALBANY — New York is set to acquire its initial batch of 170,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus Dec. 15 and will get its first shipment of Moderna's vaccine by month's end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Under federal protocols, the primary groups that should be immunized first are health care workers and residents of nursing homes and congregant care facilities.
In a state with some 900,000 health care workers and 85,000 nursing home residents, the first batch of vaccines will be insufficient to fully cover those vulnerable populations.
Cuomo said he wants to lead an effort to address apprehensions about the safety of the vaccines whisked through the federal government's medication approval process.
If necessary, the governor said, "I will get in a car and drive all around the state doing vaccines myself. We have to build confidence in a vaccine. I'll be the first person to stand up and take the vaccine."
A Pew Research Center poll released in September found 49% of respondents signaled they had no desire to get the coronavirus vaccine.
"That is very, very troubling, because if people think the vaccine approval process was politicized, they’re going to be less likely to take the vaccine," Cuomo said.
To boost public confidence in the medication, Cuomo said New York has lined up a panel of experts to evaluate the vaccines before they are distributed in New York. The number of doses being released to New York and the other states is proportionate to the population within those states, he said.
Medical research has indicated that a participation rate of at least 75% will be necessary for the vaccine to be effective, said Cuomo, warning public reluctance to embrace immunization is "a major problem."
Cuomo accused the Trump administration of stoking public cynicism towards the vaccine.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are designed for recipients to get two shots for the immunization to be effective.
The vaccines are set to be acquired by New York on a "rolling" basis, Cuomo said, at intervals of seven to 10 days.
New York's draft vaccination distribution plan, released Oct. 18, offers a breakdown of how groups within the population will be prioritized.
Nursing home patients and essential health care workers in areas with a high prevalence of the virus would be offered the vaccine first, followed by their counterparts in areas where the spread is less pronounced.
Next in line would be other essential workers such as pharmacists, grocery store workers, childcare providers, teachers and others who interact with the public.
The third phase of distribution would be aimed at people older than 65 and those younger than 65 with high-risk health issues.
All other "essential" workers would be in the fourth phase. The fifth and final groups on the vaccine checklist would be healthy adults and children.
The latest testing results show an "alarming rate" of positivity for the coronavirus in several regions of the state, led by Western New York, which continues to have the most elevated risk of the contagion and has experienced the most rapid growth in new hospitalizations, Cuomo said.
Over the past three weeks, the number of virus-driven hospitalizations in Western New York has increased by 262%, according to state data. The Mohawk Valley region, which includes Otsego and Schoharie counties, was just behind that rate, with hospitalizations rising 231% in three weeks, the state reported.
The North Country (with a 17% increase) and the Southern Tier (a 12% rise) had the lowest growth in the state for coronavirus hospitalizations.
During the initial surge last March and April, infections in New York were concentrated in the downstate region, causing Cuomo administration officials to shift resources from upstate to those communities.
But Cuomo said there are no plans to move downstate assets to help the upstate region cope with the surge now taking place.
"We don’t have that option here, because you see that the increase is statewide," he said.
The total number of patients being treated at New York hospitals for the coronavirus stood at 3,924 Wednesday, an increase of 150 from one day earlier. A total of 742 patients were being treated at intensive care units, with about half of them on ventilators.
The number of lives taken in New York by the virus reached 26,889, reflecting 69 additional fatalities since Tuesday.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
