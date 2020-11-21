New cases of COVID-19 were reported at local colleges, as students prepare to return home for Thanksgiving break.
Today is the last day Hartwick College's residence halls are open, through noon, and students will return home for the rest of the semester, as planned, with a switch to remote learning. Three new cases were reported at the Oneonta College, with five active cases on campus. There were 71 cases reported during the fall semester.
SUNY Cobleskill reported 17 total cases, per the SUNY COVID dashboard on Saturday morning, an increase of one. SUNY Oneonta reported four more cases, bringing its total to 745 cases since the start of the semester. SUNY Delhi remained at 19.
