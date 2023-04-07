Oneonta Police on Friday said a report of a gunshot wound Thursday night did not result in any arrests.
According to a media release, police responded at 11:32 p.m. Thursday to what was reported as a gunshot wound at A.O. Fox Hospital.
Officers arrived, and subsequent investigation "did not reveal conclusive evidence of a gunshot wound, nor did the victim desire further investigation," the release said.
Police said the victim may have originated from the Townhouse Inn, but also said that could not be corroborated. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and the victim was treated and released from the emergency room.
"As the mechanism of injury could not be determined, nor a crime scene or criminal conduct revealed, this case will be closed," the release said.
