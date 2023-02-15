Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the 2023 dates for Free Freshwater Fishing Days in New York. The requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during the following six days this year: Feb. 18 to 19; June 24 to 25; National Hunting and Fishing Day, Sept. 23; and Nov. 11.
"Free fishing days offer established anglers an opportunity to share their passion for fishing with those who may be newer to the sport," Hochul said in a media release. "Spreading these days throughout the year gives anglers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels a chance to fish across the seasons and discover the abundant fishing opportunities in New York — benefiting our local economies in the process."
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Over the years, DEC has received feedback from people who permanently picked up the sport after attending one of New York's free freshwater fishing days, and that's something we love to hear. Fishing New York's world-class waters is more than just an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors all year long, it's a perfect chance to spend time and connect with family and friends."
DEC offers several resources for those interested in learning how to fish including the I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing, which provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying a catch, to understanding fishing regulations and helpful tips for those interested in ice fishing, the release said. There's also a video series that complements the Beginners Guide that can be found on DEC's YouTube channel. DEC recently released a new feature within its app, HuntFishNY, called 'The Tackle Box.' Now, fishing regulations, boating access and stocking information are all available within a map-based interface from a smartphone.
The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the sport at no cost, to introduce people to a new hobby, and to encourage people to support the sport by purchasing a freshwater fishing license, the release said.
Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. With the exception of free fishing days, anglers who are 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. For more information on purchasing a license, visit the DEC website.
