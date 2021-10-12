No mere pet project: City unveils dog park

About 20 dogs and their owners, along with city employees and other residents, attended the Tuesday afternoon opening of Oneonta's dog park in Neahwa Park.
“I think this is the biggest turnout we've had at any ribbon cutting,” Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said.
He said the city initiated a comprehensive plan five years ago and asked residents what they wanted the city to accomplish, whether it was better housing or jobs or quality of life issues, and the “No. 1 request was to build a dog park.”
Herzig thanked the employees at the Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation for building the dog park before cutting the ribbon and letting dogs, including his own dog, Lucy, enter the park. Oneonta Common Council members Luke Murphy, 1st Ward; Kaytee Lipari Shue, 4th Ward; Len Carson, 5th Ward; and Mark Drnek, 8th Ward, attended, along with city Administrator Greg Mattice, Parks Commissioner Beth Ashbaugh and Oneonta Parks Administrator Lou Lansing.
Bernice Hopper and her husband, Mark, brought their 15-month-old dog, Willow, to the dog park opening and they said they loved how much fun their dog was having.
“We've been waiting for a while,” Hopper said. “She needs socializing. It's hard to socialize her with all of the COVID restrictions. We took her to pet friendly places — the mall, Home Depot and Lowes, but this park will really help.”
“We don't have a fenced in yard for her to run around,” Mark said.
Some people said they took their dogs to the Oneonta Veterinary Hospital's dog park, but they didn't like that all sizes of dogs were put together. The Neahwa dog park is broken up into two sections, one for dogs weighing 25 pounds or less and one for bigger dogs.
“I like that they have their own little play space with little dogs,” Bernice said.
SUNY Oneonta student Jackson Mills agreed, “It's cool there's two sides to the park.”
Mills said he usually walks his dog, Tyson, in Neahwa Park on the trail near the baseball fields and said he saw signs saying the park was opening soon, but didn't know when. He said he was walking Tyson and noticed the park was finally open, so he brought the dog into the park to let him run around.
Noel Feik brought her dog, Moses, who hit it off with Tyson, and the two dogs played together for several minutes. She said she was stalking Facebook to see when the park was going to open and couldn't wait to bring Moses. She said she usually walks her dogs on the Susquehanna Trail, but the “bugs were horrendous this year.
"This is a great thing for Oneonta,” she said.
Reece Allen brought his dog, Jack, to the park and everyone was surprised when he said his dog was 14, as it was running around like a puppy.
“They're such happy dogs,” Allen said of all the dogs playing in the park. “I watched it being built all year. I think they opened one in Milford and thought if Milford could build one, surely we can do it too.”
Sabrina Devins said she would walk Jack and her dog, Bandit, every morning in Neahwa Park and watched the developments.
“I'm very excited,” she said. “It's such a nice thing for Oneonta to have a dog park.”
Christina Vasquez said she didn't know how her dog, Mochi, would react while inside the park.
“He usually barks and stuff, but he's being really friendly,” she said.
People asked if water was available for the dogs. Lansing said the city plans to extend the water line from the pavilion to the dog park next year, so water will be available for the dogs. She said other improvements to the dog park will include shelters and benches. She also said the department is taking recommendations from owners as to what else they would like to see in the park. Feik said older, bigger dogs with arthritis should be allowed in the smaller park.
Lansing said officials are still debating whether the dog park will be open all winter, as paths would have to be plowed. The dog park is open the same hours as Neahwa Park, during daylight hours, she said. A list of rules is posted in a green kiosk near the entrance of the park and there are bags for poop pickup if owners forget their own. There are also trash cans near the entrance of the park.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
