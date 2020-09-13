There were no new cases of COVID-19 at SUNY Oneonta, the college reported Sunday, Sept. 13. Earlier Sunday, Hartwick College reported one new case.
The total number of confirmed cases within the SUNY Oneonta campus community remains unchanged from yesterday at 723, the SUNY Oneonta news release said. There are 10 students who have tested positive in isolation on campus and 31 students are in quarantine on campus awaiting test results.
Hartwick's case Sunday brought the total number of cases on campus to 12, with only eight now active.
NO NEW COVID-19 CASES AT SUNY ONEONTA
