Delaware County Public Health reported no positive lab reports for COVID-19 Friday.
According to the department's report, there have been 74 confirmed cases in the county. of those, 12 were transferred to the patients' home counties and 49 people were discharged after recovering from the disease. There were two people hospitalized and seven people isolated at home. Four people have died from the disease.
There were 17 people under mandatory quarantine at the time of the report.
A total of 948 people had been tested for novel coronavirus, with 861 testing negative. There are 14 tests pending.
Chenango County also reported no new cases on Friday, with the total of confirmed cases staying at 102. Four of those people were hospitalized and 79 had recovered.
Five people are in precautionary quarantine and 37 are under mandatory quarantine.
Four Chenango County residents have died from COVID-19.
A total of 1.024 people had been tested at the time of a media release. Five individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 37 under mandatory quarantine.
Otsego County has not released a COVID-19 case update since Monday. The county website reports 62 confirmed cases, 57 recoveries and four deaths. One person was hospitalized at that time.
There have been four deaths from the disease.
Schoharie County did not release a COVID-19 case update Friday, but as of Tuesday reported 42 confirmed positive cases, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.