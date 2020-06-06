No new confirmed cases of COVID were reported in the four-county area on Saturday, June 6.
All numbers remained the same in Delaware County for the second day, with 77 cases of COVID-19, eight active cases with two people hospitalized and six people isolating and recovering at home. 16 people under mandatory quarantine and one person under precautionary quarantine. Five people have died.
The number of tests performed rose to 3,436 on 2,415 people., with an additional 39 test results. There are seven fewer tests pending, with 56 people awaiting results.
Chenango County has not reported a new COVID-19 case since Monday, when the total rose to 133. There is still one person hospitalized, five have died, and 98 have recovered, all the same as Friday. Ninety-three people are in quarantine, five fewer than Friday. The number of total tests reported in a Saturday news release jumped by more than 1,000,, to 5,424.
Otsego and Schoharie counties did not release COVID-19 case updates Saturday. Sixty-seven total cases were reported Tuesday in Otsego and 50 were reported in Schoharie.
