A nonprofit organization wants to know if local residents think of themselves as “Appalachian” and what that means in terms of identity, culture and opinions about the best and worst parts of living in the region.
We Are Appalachia is a research project by the nonprofit Community Education Group, based in West Virginia. The group is conducting an online survey of residents and natives of 423 Appalachian counties across 13 states. In New York, the Appalachian Regional Commission designation includes all 14 counties across the Southern Tier, including Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
“We want to capture the voices of people who were or are living, or were born, in Appalachia,” a media release said about the survey. The organization is “looking to understand the lives of Appalachian people and are working to get a cultural heritage designation for the region which will bring more resources and jobs.”
The survey is open to anyone living in or born in the Appalachian counties. It can be found at tinyurl.com/2rprbz6c
