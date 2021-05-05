The Community Foundation of Otsego County is soliciting proposals for $200,000 in grants to be awarded in 2021.
The funds will be used to expand the capacity of the nonprofit sector as it seeks to address issues identified in the organization’s community survey, including food security, affordable housing, health care, transportation, child care and economic development.
“We are open to experimental programs, collaborations, and new approaches,” CFOC board chair Harry Levine said. “Local nonprofits developed new ways of providing services and fulfilling their missions during the pandemic. We want to channel this creative thinking to find effective ways to address the key priorities identified by the community in the survey.”
The Community Foundation is inviting proposals that address barriers such as lack of access to transportation, a primary care doctor and medical advice, as well as other impediments that hinder those who live and work in Otsego County from getting vaccinated.
“Our mission is to lead and inspire community-wide efforts that significantly improve the quality of life for all Otsego County residents,” said Levine. “Investing in the nonprofit sector and expanding its capacity and ability to address problems, build community, and create opportunity is our focus for 2021.”
Visit cfotsego.org/new-awards-cycle-now-open or email awards@cfotsego.org for more information or to apply for the 2021 awards cycle.
Visit cfotsego.org/covid19-relief-and-recovery-fund for more information on the awards still available from the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund.
Founded in 2019, the Community Foundation of Otsego County awarded its first grants in 2020 to help nonprofits address the COVID-19 crisis, including funds dedicated funds personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies, childcare providers, subsidies for local farms aiding food pantries, farmers’ markets, medical co-pays, rental and transportation assistance, and assistance for reopening small businesses across the county.
Donation arrangements can be made by emailing contact@cfotsego.org or writing to Community Foundation of Otsego County, P.O. Box 55, Springfield Center, NY 13468.
