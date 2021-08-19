The Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship and SUNY Cobleskill's Institute for Rural Vitality have announced a new collaboration, the Farm and Food Business Accelerator.
The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill was awarded funds by a USDA Agriculture Innovation Center grant in 2021 to create an Agriculture Innovation Center, Associate Director of Strategic Communications Office of Communications and Marketing at SUNY Cobleskill Jason Politi said.
"The Institute for Rural Vitality was created to engage the college’s resources in collaboration with regional partners to enhance community and economic vitality in rural New York," Politi said. "The institute addresses the region’s most pressing issues in economic development and education, from college access and career readiness to legal support for agricultural businesses through a unique partnership with Albany Law School. In all of the institute’s initiatives, SUNY Cobleskill students, faculty, and staff are involved as partners with community leaders, creating boundless new immersive learning opportunities both on and off campus."
The FFBA program is open up to 10 farmers in the Mohawk Valley, which includes Otsego and Schoharie counties, who want to grow, expand or transition their business into a value-added production. The goal of the program is to enhance farmers' capacity to impact the regional economy the release said.
According to the CADE website, “the FFBA is designed for entrepreneurs who are in need of assistance bringing a new food or beverage product from idea or concept into commercial-scale production, or ready to expand by bringing your existing value-added products to scale with enhanced production or processing systems.”
Program participants selected for the program, “must present a proposed new business venture for which they seek support that will have an impact in the Mohawk Valley region,” the state CADE's website said. This can be done as an existing business or by sourcing goods or services from producers in the region, the website said.
According to Politi, this incubator will allow program participants to be able to use SUNY Cobleskill's:
• Dairy Processing Center, for development and production of value-added dairy products.
• A USDA-inspected meat processing facility.
• Commercial kitchens.
• Schoharie Fresh online farmers' market.
• Carriage House Café & General Store for conducting retail pilots and market research.
• Packaging equipment.
Participants will also be able to talk to food science faculty about their projects during the 19-month program, the release said.
They will also get support on new product development from a food science expert, completion of a scheduled process from the Cornell Food Venture Center, technical support on marketing strategy, legal and financial advisory services, and outreach assistance to connect and maintain positive relationships with distributors, retailers and wholesalers, institutions and restaurants, inside and outside the Mohawk Valley the release said.
Politi said the FFBA program isn't the first partnership the college has had with CADE. In 2017 the two teamed up to start the Center for Farm and Food Entrepreneurship, which, “cultivates farm-centric and food-centric businesses to ensure the full and profitable use of the region’s considerable natural resources,” Politi said.
Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the center was able to host “12 workshops for incubator clients and the farm and food business community, with over 430 attendees,” and serve 94 incubator clients in 2020, Politi said.
Entrepreneurs who want to apply to the FFBA program have until Sept. 27 to sign up. Entrepreneurs interested in applying should visit cadefarms.org/ffba or contact Rhiannon Wright at rhiannon@cadefarms.org.
