The Lt. Warren Eaton airport in Chenango County will receive more than $2 million in grant funding for upgrades.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday announced $27,348,437 in federal funding for 13 airports across New York state. The federal funding was administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety at airports in Western New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region, according to a media release.
Locally, the Lt. Warren Eaton Airport will receive $2,327,548 to reconstruct airfield guidance signs, rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate taxiway lighting, the release said.
“From the North Country to the Hudson Valley to Western NY, air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, and it is critical that we provide the necessary funding to give our local airports the lift they need fly higher than ever before,” Schumer said. “I’m proud to deliver this funding that will help much-needed improvements to boost air travel safety and quality for Upstate airports, and I will keep fighting to ensure that communities in every corner of New York State have the funding and resources they need to thrive and soar to new heights.”
“New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth,” Gillibrand said. “There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York State.”
