DCMO BOCES officials said early Friday afternoon the Norwich campus was locked down after an online threat.
According to a BOCES media release, a threat was made Friday morning on the social media app Snapchat. At about 9:20 am, DCMO BOCES was alerted and by 9:26 a.m. both the Alan D. Pole Campus in Norwich and the administration building "were placed on a precautionary hold-in-place."
The release said "Safety measures were immediately deployed to all 16 component districts communicating the situation and the restricted facility access."
The facilities will remain locked down until a safe dismissal is approved, the release said. There will be no afternoon classes at the Alan D. Pole Campus.
District Superintendent Perry Dewey said the threat requires the deployment of multiple safety processes, “We have our School Resource Officer actively assisting us and we are and will continue to remain in contact with both the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, as an active ongoing investigation is currently taking place,” he said.
Updates will be posted at both the DCMO BOCES website at www.dcmoboces.com and also at the organization’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.