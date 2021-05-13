UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital is collaborating with a Norwich craft brewery to offer walk-in COVID vaccinations this weekend.
According to a media release, the hospital’s vaccination team will be at Hidden Springs Brewhouse at 170 County Road 31 in Norwich from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, administering doses of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.
“We’re very excited to host this event in partnership with Hidden Springs,” said David Finney, vice president of clinical services at the hospital, in the release. “They’ve been kind enough to provide us with space, and we’re hoping that the lure of their award-winning craft beer, live music and a beautiful spring day will encourage people to come out to get the vaccine.”
Finney, said the timing of the clinic will help people more safely enjoy summer activities.
“Since we’ll be using Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which requires only a single dose, anyone who gets a shot on Saturday will be considered fully vaccinated on Memorial Day Weekend,” he said.
While the event will primarily serve walk-ins, Finney said anyone wishing to reserve a spot can do so by calling 607-337-4239.
Recent changes to New York state’s eligibility requirements make it easier for someone who is not a state resident to receive the vaccine.
“Now, to be eligible for this particular vaccine, a person simply needs to be 18 or older and reside in the United States,” Finney said. “That means we can also vaccinate friends, family members and tourists who may be visiting the area, in addition to those who live, work or study in New York.
Finney said he hopes that by making the vaccine more accessible, it will encourage some who have been hesitant to receive it change their mind.
“There is nothing wrong with wanting more information or learning from the experience of others before getting the vaccine yourself. But it is important to realize that COVID has not gone away. We continue to see positive cases in Chenango County. It remains a very real threat to public health in our community,” he said.
“We’re not here to judge or shame anyone who isn’t ready to receive the vaccine. But we are happy to answer any questions people have to help them make a decision.”
Finney and the vaccination team have hosted more than a dozen pop-up vaccination events at area farms, businesses and community locations in the past several weeks in addition to the vaccine clinics being held regularly at the Norwich hospital.
“This is a team effort,” he said. “We want to provide as many opportunities as possible for people to receive the vaccine close to home.”
To schedule an appointment at one of UHS Chenango Memorial’s upcoming vaccine clinics, call the CMH COVID Vaccine Line at 607-337-4888.
More information about COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Southern Tier is available at SouthernTierVax.org
