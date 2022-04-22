Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, presented the owners of Mayhood’s Sporting Goods in Norwich with a certificate Friday, April 22, citing the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry distinction from New York Parks, Recreations and Historic Preservation.
According to a media release, Angelino nominated the 60-year-old business for the honor. Mayhood’s "is known for providing goods to hunters, fishers, anglers, hikers, kayakers and many others who enjoy upstate New York’s outdoors," the release said.
“I was pleased to present Mayhood’s Sporting Goods with this important historic designation," Angelino said. "It was my honor to nominate this long-time business as a NYS Historic Business, which played a role in my childhood as Mayhood’s Bait Shop. I fondly remember, when I was about 10 years old, picking worms for the bait shop which at the time was right across from my childhood home. It was great work as a kid. Small businesses like Mayhood’s are what make small communities thrive.”
Founded by Merritt “Red” Mayhood and his wife, Charlotte, Mayhood's started as a bait shop on Division Street. It has since expanded twice and moved to larger locations in Norwich. It is now located on Route 12. It continues to be a family-owned business and is currently owned by Michael Mayhood, the release said.
The New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry was established by law in 2020. The program is administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, but relies on nominations from the governor, lieutenant governor and members of the state Legislature. Businesses nominated must be in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to the history of the local community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.