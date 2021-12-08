Norwich chosen for $10 million DRI grant

Norwich is among a new group of cities to be chosen for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Norwich will receive the funding as one of the Southern Tier region winners of the fifth round of the DRI. As part of Round 5, each of the state's 10 regional economic development regions is being awarded $20 million, to make for a total state commitment of $200 million in funding and investments to help communities boost their post COVID-19 economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods, according to a media release from Hochul's office.
"As part of our work to build back stronger than before, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping localities make strategic investments that will allow their communities to flourish in the long run," Hochul said in the release. "Not only will this funding help Norwich transform its downtown area for those who live and work there, but it also gives the village (sic) the jumpstart it needs to create jobs and grow the economy."
Like past DRI rounds, each selected community will develop a strategic plan through a bottom-up, community-based planning process that "articulates a vision for the revitalization of its downtown and identifies a list of signature projects that have the potential to transform the downtown and leverage further private and public investments," the release said. DRI funds will be awarded for selected projects that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and realize the community's vision for the downtown. Through the DRI, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will provide technical support to the awardees to assist them with including carbon neutral principles in support of the state's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050, according to the release.
Norwich "wants to build on their history of innovation and creativity to become an 'authentic urban substitute' in response to a changing American economy," the release said. The city has focused its efforts on its downtown area, including the mixed-use redevelopment of an old school building, improving connectivity between local museums, and focusing on clean energy development, which has brought three solar farms within five miles of the city since 2019, the release said. Plans include supporting new businesses, expanding entertainment options, improving bike and pedestrian safety and accessibility, and increasing mixed-use space.
According to the release, Norwich will now begin the process of developing a strategic investment plan to revitalize its downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the $10 million DRI grant. A local planning committee made up of municipal representatives, community leaders and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private sector experts and state planners, the releases said. The plan will examine local assets and opportunities and identify economic development, transportation, housing, and community projects that align with the community's vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation.
Reacting to the news, Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri said, "This is an exciting day for Norwich, and I commend all in our community who put forward a compelling DRI package. Thank you to Gov. Hochul for her support. This $10 million DRI award will bring a series of new development to Norwich."
Norwich Mayor-elect Brian Doliver said, "What an amazing day for Norwich! I am grateful not only to Governor Hochul for her support of our downtown, but to the many dedicated community members who worked hard to put forth this vision. I look forward to working with the entire community to develop projects to help begin a bright new chapter for Norwich."
State Sen. Fred Akshar, who represents Norwich in the Senate, said, "For far too long it seemed like the Norwich community and surrounding Chenango County were collectively the ultimate underdog in terms of attention from leaders in Albany, but today there can be no doubt that the hard work put in by Commerce Chenango and all the partners who worked on this project has paid off. Norwich is now at the forefront of transformative, positive change for the future. People who live here know that this community is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family, yet like many other communities around the state, it's been harder and harder to keep the next generation from leaving to seek opportunities elsewhere. Today marks the day we invest in our future, invest in ourselves and invest in a thriving community filled with opportunities for generations to come."
Assemblyman Joe Angelino said, "It is welcome news to see that my hometown of Norwich has been selected as part of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The $10 million in funding will help our town modernize and attract more out-of-town visitors. Norwich is uniquely located in the center of a triangle between Utica, Syracuse and Binghamton. With a renewed commitment to revitalizing the area, we hope to see a 'rising tide that will lift all boats' approach that re-energizes the local economy."
The Downtown Revitalization Initiative launched in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in 10 regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State, the initiative represents "an unprecedented and innovative plan-to-act strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation, bringing with it an interagency team of state experts to support local government capacity in realizing their community's vision," the release said.
The city of Oneonta was among the first-round winners of the DRI grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.